Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.69.

WBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 283,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

