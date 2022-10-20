Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.98 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.98 million and $16.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00020884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.38 or 1.00000998 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002772 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.09762009 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $24,263,175.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.