Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.60 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00021113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

