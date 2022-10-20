VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.85 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $1,198.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,254.72 or 1.00000689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00055814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00052377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.12035858 USD and is down -13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,344.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.