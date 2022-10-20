Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Lowered to €12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

VIVHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,064. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

