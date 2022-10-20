Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 393,348 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19).

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 557 ($6.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 816.52. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.84.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

