Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 393,348 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19).
Vistry Group Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:VTY opened at GBX 557 ($6.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 816.52. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.84.
Vistry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.