Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

