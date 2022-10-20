VirtualMeta (VMA) 1-Day Volume Hits $277.00

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and approximately $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02680184 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

