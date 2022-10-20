Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.61

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 7896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.