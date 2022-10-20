Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0031

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00268965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00118037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00744561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00561848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00248669 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,273,675 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

