Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

