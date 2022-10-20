Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $184.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average of $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

