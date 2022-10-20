Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $129.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.