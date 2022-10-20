Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,064. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.44.

