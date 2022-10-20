Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,064. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44.

