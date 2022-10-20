Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $69.14. 954,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,812,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
