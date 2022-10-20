Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $69.14. 954,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,812,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

