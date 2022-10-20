Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 739.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 120,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $191.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

