Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Raised by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.