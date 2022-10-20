Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.2% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.00. 9,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average is $351.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

