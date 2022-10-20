Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

