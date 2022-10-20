Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.