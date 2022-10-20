Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 91,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 306,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,625. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

