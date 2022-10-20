Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 245,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 182,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $36.27. 399,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,574,625. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

