Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

