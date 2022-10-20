VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Decreased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.