Valens (VLNS) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valens to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.26 Valens Competitors $239.90 million -$79.69 million -7.17

Valens’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 496.68% -6.70% 118.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Valens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 182 511 652 41 2.40

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 216.92%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 148.33%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens competitors beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

