UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

USER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.95.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

