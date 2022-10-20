USDD (USDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.09 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $724.08 million and $50.09 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.97 or 0.27540010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,047 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.