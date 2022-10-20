United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and traded as low as $20.69. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 136,546 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,085.00.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

