United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Down 5.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 114,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 123,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

United Health Products Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -0.26.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

