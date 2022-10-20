United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $40.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after buying an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

