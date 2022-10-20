Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after buying an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $186.89 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

