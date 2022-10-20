UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. 2,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $214.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

