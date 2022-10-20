Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $551,155.00

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $90.41 million and approximately $551,155.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29486176 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,066,460.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

