UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

PATH stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,900 shares of company stock worth $3,281,808. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,359 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

