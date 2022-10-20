UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) vs. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 80.95% 8.77% 5.02% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $710.90 million 3.80 $582.58 million $1.45 4.72 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Prospect Capital and UC Asset’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prospect Capital and UC Asset, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than UC Asset.

Risk & Volatility

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats UC Asset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

About UC Asset

(Get Rating)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.