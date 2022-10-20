UBS Group Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

