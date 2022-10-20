UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €70.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

PUM opened at €46.81 ($47.77) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.46 and a 200 day moving average of €64.23. Puma has a 52-week low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.