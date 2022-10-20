UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR SDF opened at €20.78 ($21.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a one year high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

