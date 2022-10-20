Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

A traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,704. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.