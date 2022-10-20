Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 419,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.