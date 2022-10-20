Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $15.11 on Thursday, reaching $490.50. 84,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.41 and a 200 day moving average of $551.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.26 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

