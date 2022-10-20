Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 95,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,432. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

