Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 167,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,102. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.