Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 102,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

