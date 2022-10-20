Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

