Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $90.24. 27,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,553. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.