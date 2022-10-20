Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.42. 44,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

