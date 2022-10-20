Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,849 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.69 on Thursday, reaching $249.20. 222,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,037. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.