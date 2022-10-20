TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 14,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 52,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

