TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 14,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 52,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
