TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Up 0.9%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.21. 14,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 52,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

